Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,692 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 46.3% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,036,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also

