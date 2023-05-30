Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

