Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.21. 70,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 38,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 468.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 128,716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 86.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $745,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

