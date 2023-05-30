Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.21. 70,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 38,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.
Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.