Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 160.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.09. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.03 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

