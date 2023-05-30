Contrasting DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) & StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for StoneCo and DoubleDown Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 5 2 0 2.29 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 3 0 3.00

StoneCo currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.51%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus price target of $16.42, indicating a potential upside of 82.41%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than StoneCo.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $1.86 billion 2.06 -$100.61 million ($0.01) -1,226.00 DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million 1.39 -$233.98 million ($4.61) -1.95

This table compares StoneCo and DoubleDown Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo -0.19% 4.62% 1.47% DoubleDown Interactive -73.07% 3.84% 3.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

StoneCo has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StoneCo beats DoubleDown Interactive on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.