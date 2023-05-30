Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) by 18,505.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,882,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,802,477 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,542,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 205.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,275,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 32.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,693 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,563,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 114,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 421.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,667,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Price Performance

CORZ opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

