CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 48,144 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Beverage by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in National Beverage by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in National Beverage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.01. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $57.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70.

National Beverage Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

