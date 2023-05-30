CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $94,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $22.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,072 shares of company stock valued at $176,324. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

