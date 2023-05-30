CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $95,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after buying an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $56,391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.
Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.1 %
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
