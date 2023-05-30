CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 10,334 Shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Price Performance

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a market cap of $450.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

