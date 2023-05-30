CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $93,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $303.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.90 and its 200 day moving average is $277.62.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

