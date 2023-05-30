CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

