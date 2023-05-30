CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AFT opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

