CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 125,932 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BATS:BUFF opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $224.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.