CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Stock Down 2.8 %
CCLP opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.94. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.
CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.
About CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.
