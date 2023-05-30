CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 2.8 %

CCLP opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.94. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

About CSI Compressco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

