CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,438,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $45,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,251,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 42,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVI opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.50. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.65%.

CVI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

