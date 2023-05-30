Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 1,564,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,372,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 8.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $161.05 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 3.41.

Institutional Trading of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,195,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000.

About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

