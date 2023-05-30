Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

