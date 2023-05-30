Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 880.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at $13,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at $12,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after buying an additional 446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 157.6% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after buying an additional 404,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Delek US Trading Down 0.1 %

Delek US stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Delek US’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

