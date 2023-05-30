DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

