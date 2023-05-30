Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of DBD opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.