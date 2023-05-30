Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DBD opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

