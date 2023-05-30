Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 34,849 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 871,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $45,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDY. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

NYSE RDY opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

