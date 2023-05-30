Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after buying an additional 16,296,223 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $103,909,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $43,377,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 535,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,206,000 after buying an additional 191,310 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,871 shares of company stock worth $7,131,842. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $188.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.43 and a 1-year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

