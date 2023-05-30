Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 14,834 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $44,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,025,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,254,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after acquiring an additional 36,869 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after acquiring an additional 259,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCRN stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

