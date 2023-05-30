Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 32,945 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,055,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Ennis worth $45,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Price Performance

NYSE EBF opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.47. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 54.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ennis

In other news, General Counsel Daniel Gus acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,107.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.