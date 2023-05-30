Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 34,849 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 871,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $45,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDY. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

RDY opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $61.40.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.