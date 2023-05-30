Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $44,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ameresco by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

