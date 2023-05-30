Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,384,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 852,588 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,880,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Amazon.com stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

