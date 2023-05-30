Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,350 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $45,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87. The company has a market capitalization of $692.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

PFBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

