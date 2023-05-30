Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,350 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $45,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 31.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $692.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

PFBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

