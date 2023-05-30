Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,941,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,789 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Titan International were worth $45,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,963,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 691,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 437,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after buying an additional 265,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 616,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Titan International by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 326,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 190,274 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

NYSE TWI opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $509.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.31 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 8.52%. Analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan International

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.