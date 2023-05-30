Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,941,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Titan International were worth $45,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Titan International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Titan International by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Titan International by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 279,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 163,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE TWI opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $666.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.19. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $509.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.31 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

