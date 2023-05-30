Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,662,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $492,196.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,822.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 33,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $378,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,598 shares in the company, valued at $7,266,049.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $492,196.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,531. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

