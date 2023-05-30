Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $44.76 Million Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,907,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $44,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

