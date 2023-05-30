Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $44.82 Million Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,860,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,697 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $44,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 847,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,526,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 326,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.35. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,241 shares of company stock valued at $83,068 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

SSR Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

See Also

