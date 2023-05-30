Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45.37 Million Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,135,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $45,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.