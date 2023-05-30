Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45.59 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,762 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $45,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,233,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $140.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $170.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.38.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

