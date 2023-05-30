Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $46.30 Million Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,603 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $46,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in National Beverage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in National Beverage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

National Beverage Price Performance

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.01.

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.