Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $47.83 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 966,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $47,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 398,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,701,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,472,000 after purchasing an additional 42,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other news, insider Eric Cohen sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $553,517.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Eric Cohen sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $553,517.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $82,807.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,142.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,050 shares of company stock worth $1,001,157. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital stock opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $86.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

