Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,907,353 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Silica worth $48,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $950.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLCA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

