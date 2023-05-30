Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,653,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $45,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $64,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3,619.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLNE opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $905.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.91. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. Analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

