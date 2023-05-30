Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 14,398 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Kimball Electronics worth $45,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $621.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

