Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 264,768 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,653,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $45,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $3,055,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 159,654 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 540.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 299,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 252,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 429,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

CLNE stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.91. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

