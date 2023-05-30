Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $45,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

