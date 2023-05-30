Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,280,470 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $46,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 387.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

