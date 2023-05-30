Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,526 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Kelly Services worth $44,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kelly Services Price Performance

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $76,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $659.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $22.56.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -299.97%.

Kelly Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.