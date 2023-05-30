Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 37,581 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,983,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $45,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 408,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 151,385 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at $1,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $2,094,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $151,803.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,919.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $151,803.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,919.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 40,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $602,166.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,975 shares in the company, valued at $883,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 205,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,350. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

HTLD opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $330.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.84 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading

