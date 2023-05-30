Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 56,570 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,135,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $45,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

