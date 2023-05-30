Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,050,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415,759 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RPC were worth $44,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in RPC by 54.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in RPC by 160.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in RPC during the third quarter worth $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RPC during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RES stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.77. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). RPC had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on RPC from $8.50 to $8.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About RPC

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.