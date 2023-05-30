Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Trading 2.9% Higher

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.95. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Eiffage Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26.

Eiffage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.6014 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Eiffage’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Eiffage’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

